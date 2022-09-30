KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SGBC 39,900 DN 500
Hyosung 70,000 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 74,000 DN 500
LOTTE 38,300 DN 450
KIA CORP. 71,900 DN 2,600
Mobis 191,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,500 DN 300
S-1 57,900 UP 500
ZINUS 34,800 0
Hanchem 170,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO 20,100 UP 400
SamsungSecu 30,750 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 115,500 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,280 DN 180
SKTelecom 50,800 UP 800
HyundaiElev 22,450 DN 450
Handsome 25,700 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,800 DN 1,600
Asiana Airlines 12,050 0
COWAY 53,900 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,500 DN 800
LOTTE TOUR 10,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 115,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,450 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,335 DN 70
IBK 9,520 DN 100
PanOcean 4,500 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 19,900 DN 1,450
LG Uplus 10,750 0
Hanon Systems 8,320 DN 760
SK 192,000 DN 3,500
DONGSUH 20,800 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,750 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 103,500 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 450
KT 36,200 UP 650
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27050 DN550
(MORE)
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(5th LD) Harris promises to seek solutions to S. Korea's concerns about IRA