KT&G 86,600 DN 600

Doosan Enerbility 14,250 DN 50

Doosanfc 28,600 UP 150

LG Display 12,000 UP 50

Kangwonland 23,550 DN 350

NAVER 193,500 DN 3,000

Kakao 57,100 UP 1,200

NCsoft 346,000 UP 11,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,900 DN 1,000

COSMAX 50,300 DN 1,200

KIWOOM 75,700 UP 400

DSME 18,950 DN 250

HDSINFRA 4,450 UP 55

DWEC 4,120 DN 5

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 411,000 UP 3,500

KEPCO KPS 34,700 DN 450

LG H&H 633,000 DN 18,000

LGCHEM 536,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 55,400 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,650 DN 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 DN 850

LGELECTRONICS 78,600 UP 600

Celltrion 175,500 UP 4,500

TKG Huchems 18,900 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,400 UP 700

KIH 47,500 DN 700

GS 41,700 DN 100

LIG Nex1 90,300 DN 800

Fila Holdings 31,300 DN 1,650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 1,050

HANWHA LIFE 2,090 DN 35

AMOREPACIFIC 102,000 DN 3,500

FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 200

SK Innovation 143,500 DN 2,500

POONGSAN 24,300 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 43,700 DN 550

Hansae 13,400 DN 1,150

(MORE)