KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,600 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 14,250 DN 50
Doosanfc 28,600 UP 150
LG Display 12,000 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,550 DN 350
NAVER 193,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 57,100 UP 1,200
NCsoft 346,000 UP 11,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,900 DN 1,000
COSMAX 50,300 DN 1,200
KIWOOM 75,700 UP 400
DSME 18,950 DN 250
HDSINFRA 4,450 UP 55
DWEC 4,120 DN 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 411,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 34,700 DN 450
LG H&H 633,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 536,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 55,400 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,650 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 78,600 UP 600
Celltrion 175,500 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 18,900 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,400 UP 700
KIH 47,500 DN 700
GS 41,700 DN 100
LIG Nex1 90,300 DN 800
Fila Holdings 31,300 DN 1,650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,090 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 102,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 200
SK Innovation 143,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 24,300 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 43,700 DN 550
Hansae 13,400 DN 1,150
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) Harris promises to seek solutions to S. Korea's concerns about IRA