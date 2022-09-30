Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 September 30, 2022

Youngone Corp 44,600 DN 2,900
CSWIND 60,700 DN 500
GKL 14,700 DN 50
KOLON IND 42,300 DN 450
HanmiPharm 229,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 26,600 DN 550
Meritz Financial 20,850 0
BNK Financial Group 6,020 DN 90
emart 83,900 DN 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 38,000 DN 350
PIAM 29,850 DN 500
HANJINKAL 37,350 DN 2,500
CHONGKUNDANG 78,600 UP 600
DoubleUGames 43,900 UP 1,500
HL MANDO 44,350 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,500 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,700 DN 400
Netmarble 51,300 DN 2,200
KRAFTON 210,000 UP 4,500
HD HYUNDAI 54,100 DN 900
ORION 103,000 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,400 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,050 UP 50
BGF Retail 165,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 91,000 DN 4,400
HDC-OP 10,350 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 259,000 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 307,500 DN 12,000
SKBS 80,300 DN 4,200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,700 DN 250
KakaoBank 20,050 DN 550
HYBE 135,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 52,400 DN 2,600
LG Energy Solution 426,500 DN 13,500
DL E&C 34,300 DN 500
kakaopay 49,100 DN 150
K Car 13,700 DN 1,350
SKSQUARE 36,150 UP 400
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!