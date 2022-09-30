Citylabs to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
All News 15:56 September 30, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Citylabs Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 17.88 million common shares at a price of 559 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
