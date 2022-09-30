(LEAD) 1 dead, 4 seriously injured in pharmaceutical factory fire
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead, UPDATES with more details)
HWASEONG, South Korea, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- An explosion sparked a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Friday, leaving one person dead and four others seriously injured, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Hwail Pharmaceutical Co. factory in Hwaseong, about 50 km south of Seoul, at 2:22 p.m. and dozens of emergency calls came in reporting they heard the sound of an explosion, fire officials said.
Officials said one person was killed and four others were seriously injured. Though the exact circumstances of the death and injuries were not immediately known, officials had earlier said that one person was missing and eight people had suffered smoke inhalation.
The explosion came from the third floor of the five-story building, fire officials said.
Fifty-two units of fire trucks, water pump vehicles and other equipment were sent to the scene, along with 94 firefighters, officials said.
Police and firefighters plan to look into the exact cause of the fire as soon as the blaze is brought under control.
