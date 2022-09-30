Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Good People to sell shares to raise capital

All News 16:35 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Good People Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 72 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#GOOD PEOPLE CO., LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!