Person referred to prosecution on charges of stalking Rain-Kim Tae-hee couple
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have referred a 47-year-old person to the prosecution on stalking charges for repeatedly ringing the doorbell of the house of singer Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee, officials said Friday.
The 47-year-old, whose identity was withheld, allegedly visited the star couple's house in Seoul's Yongsan district and rang the doorbell on multiple occasions, causing a total of 17 police complaints, according to officials at Seoul Yongsan Police Station.
Police issued misdemeanor warnings to the person three times between March and October last year.
In February this year, the person again rang the couple's doorbell and was arrested at the scene by the police upon a complaint filed by Rain, officials said.
Police had initially decided in April not to refer the person to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment on the grounds that the acts were not repetitive enough to constitute stalking.
But they reversed the decision at a reinvestigation request by the prosecution and referred the person to the prosecution last week, according to police officials and other sources.
