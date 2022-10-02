(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience

First unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin last month, Europe's biggest tech fair, it can change the colors of its LED door via LG's ThinQ application, with 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower section. The fridge is fitted with a built-in Bluetooth speaker and artificial intelligence features that include blinking when it detects someone approaching at night, or when the door has been left open for too long.