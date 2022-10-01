N. Korea fires ballistic missile launch into East Sea: S. Korean military
All News 06:58 October 01, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said.
The launch marked the fourth round of provocation by the North this week.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Busan to light up in purple before and after BTS concert in October
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Former PM Hatoyama apologizes for Japan's wartime brutalities
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
U.S. general stresses 'ironclad' alliance, decries N.K., China, Russia as threat to peace
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to hike natural gas prices in Oct.