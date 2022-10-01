Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile launch into East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 06:58 October 01, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

The launch marked the fourth round of provocation by the North this week.
