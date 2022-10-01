Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 01, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/15 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 10

Suwon 28/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 30/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 30/15 Sunny 0

Busan 28/18 Sunny 0

