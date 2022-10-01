Military reports 285 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:45 October 01, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 279,193, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 184 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 18 from the Navy and 11 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,810 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Busan to light up in purple before and after BTS concert in October
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
U.S. general stresses 'ironclad' alliance, decries N.K., China, Russia as threat to peace
-
Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military