Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 02, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/19 Sunny 80
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 80
Suwon 24/17 Sunny 80
Cheongju 27/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/16 Sunny 70
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 29/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Busan to light up in purple before and after BTS concert in October
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military