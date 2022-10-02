Trials for military sexual crimes jump 77.6 percent over past 4 years
All News 09:09 October 02, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Trials for sexual crimes in the military jumped 77.6 percent over the past four years, according to data from military courts.
The number of trials for active-duty soldiers accused of sexual crimes amounted to 2,185 between 2018 and last year, according to the data provided to Rep. Kim Seung-won of the main opposition Democratic Party.
The figure breaks down into 443 in 2018, 434 in 2019, 521 in 2020 and 787 last year.
"Sexual crimes keep happening in the military," Kim said. "Thorough investigations and stern punishments are necessary to root out such crimes."
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Busan to light up in purple before and after BTS concert in October
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military