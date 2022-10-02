LG Electronics unveils world's largest OLED TV in U.S. trade show
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it has showcased the world's largest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV at the latest trade show in the U.S. in a bid to target the premium TV market in North America.
LG Electronics unveiled the lineup of its 97-inch OLED TV, or the OLED evo Gallery Edition, at the Consumer Electronics Design & Installation Association (CEDIA) Expo 2022 that was held in Dallas, Texas, for three days from Sept. 29.
The South Korean consumer electronics giant first unveiled the 97-inch OLED TV at the IFA 2022 electronics trade show held in Berlin last month.
At the CEDIA 2022, the company also showcased the Flex, the world's first bendable OLED gaming monitor, and movable LG StanbyME.
LG Electronics said with the latest new lineup, it aims to solidify its leadership in the premium TV market in the U.S. as high demand is expected during major shopping seasons in the U.S., such as Black Friday in November and Christmas.
OLED TVs accounted for 33.2 percent of all TV sales by LG in the first half.
