Action comedy film becomes 3rd Korean flick to top 6 mln admissions in 2022

All News 14:00 October 02, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- "Confidential Assignment 2: International," the action-comedy sequel to a 2017 hit, became the third South Korean film to top 6 million tickets sold on Sunday.

According to the film's distributor, CJ ENM, the film, starring Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin, reached over the 6 million mark at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 26 days after its premiere.

This file photo from Sept. 12, 2022, shows the promotional poster for the South Korean film "Confidential Assignment 2: International" at a multiplex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

It joined "The Roundup" and "Hansan: Rising Dragon" in the 6-million club among South Korean flicks in 2022. "Confidential Assignment 2" also moved past "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" as the fourth-most successful film in South Korea this year.

The sequel film features a special trilateral investigative project of South Korea, North Korea and the United States to catch a villainous criminal.

Hyun made his return to the silver screen as the North Korean agent Lim Chol-ryong, with Yoo as South Korean detective Kang Jin-tae and Daniel Henney as Jack, an FBI agent.

The first installment of "Confidential Assignment" drew 7.8 million moviegoers.
