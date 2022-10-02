Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) No Korean victims reported from Indonesian stadium tragedy: foreign ministry

All News 20:50 October 02, 2022

(ATTN: REVISES death toll in paras 1, 5)

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Foreign Ministry said Sunday that no Korean injuries or deaths have been reported from the Indonesian stadium tragedy that has claimed 125 lives.

"The Korean embassy to Indonesia has confirmed that there's no Korean victims from the incident at a football stadium after contacting with local Korean groups in the regions of Surabaya and Malang," the ministry said.

It also said it has received a notice from the Indonesian government that no foreign deaths were detected from the incident.

Some 200 Korean nationals and ethnic Koreans are living in the city of Malang, East Java, according to the ministry.

At a football match in Malang on Saturday, 125 people were killed after police used teargas against rioting fans, causing a crush and trampling among panicked spectators.

In this Reuters photo, Arema FC supporters enter the field after the team they support lost to Persebaya after the league BRI Liga 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Indonesia
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!