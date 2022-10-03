Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 03, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/19 Rain 90

Incheon 22/21 Rain 90

Suwon 22/20 Rain 90

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 80

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 23/18 Rain 80

Gangneung 27/19 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/20 Rain 30

Busan 27/22 Rain 30

(END)

