Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 03, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/19 Rain 90
Incheon 22/21 Rain 90
Suwon 22/20 Rain 90
Cheongju 26/21 Rain 80
Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 23/18 Rain 80
Gangneung 27/19 Rain 70
Jeonju 28/21 Rain 30
Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/20 Rain 30
Busan 27/22 Rain 30
(END)
