Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rival parties' clash intensifies as even former president placed under scrutiny (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'White powder' of destruction approached silently (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls audit 'rude'; ruling party says no sanctuary for former presidents (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon audit becomes black hole as former, current powers clash head-on (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party says 'no sanctuaries'; Moon says it is 'incredibly rude' (Segye Times)
-- Number of people in 20s, 30s receiving welfare benefits doubles to 260,000 in 5 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says audit is 'rude'; rival parties' confrontation intensifies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon takes aim at Moon; DP declares 'all-out war' (Hankyoreh)
-- Giving up after waiting for 5 years ... competition fierce for developmental disorder rehabilitation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Britain succumbs to market, withdraws tax reduction bill (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Having no awareness of crisis during crisis is real crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Russians in Korea fear long arm of Putin's mobilization (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Rival parties clash as probe into slain official zeroes in on Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Moon says audit office's attempt to question him is 'rude' (Korea Times)
(END)
