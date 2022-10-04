(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 4)

Despite the apparent looming crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho took flak by dismissing the possibility, casting doubts over the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's capability to tackle the economic problems. This is in contrast to other nations such as China, Japan and Taiwan that are taking proactive measures to curb the crisis by stabilizing their financial markets. The Yoon government needs to take more intensive steps to tackle the looming crisis effectively and preemptively. And the people should cooperate fully by, for instance, adopting belt-tightening measures to cope with the growing energy shortages.

