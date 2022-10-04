Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon warns of 'resolute' response to N. Korea's missile launch

All News 09:02 October 04, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of a "resolute" response after North Korea fired an intermediate range ballistic missile that he said flew about 4,000 kilometers on Tuesday.

Yoon made the remark to reporters shortly after North Korea launched one intermediate-range ballistic missile eastward. The missile flew past Japan, according to South Korea's military.

