Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 04, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/17 Rain 30

Incheon 19/16 Rain 10

Suwon 21/17 Rain 30

Cheongju 22/19 Rain 30

Daejeon 22/20 Rain 30

Chuncheon 21/19 Rain 60

Gangneung 20/18 Rain 80

Jeonju 21/20 Rain 60

Gwangju 21/21 Rain 30

Jeju 26/24 Rain 60

Daegu 25/22 Rain 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 70

