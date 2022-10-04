Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 04, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/17 Rain 30
Incheon 19/16 Rain 10
Suwon 21/17 Rain 30
Cheongju 22/19 Rain 30
Daejeon 22/20 Rain 30
Chuncheon 21/19 Rain 60
Gangneung 20/18 Rain 80
Jeonju 21/20 Rain 60
Gwangju 21/21 Rain 30
Jeju 26/24 Rain 60
Daegu 25/22 Rain 60
Busan 26/23 Rain 70
(END)
