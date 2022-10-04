The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 04, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.74 2.73
2-M 2.95 2.94
3-M 3.17 3.18
6-M 3.76 3.77
12-M 4.38 4.43
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(2nd LD) DP introduces motion for FM's dismissal
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military