SPC Group opens 3 new Paris Baguette stores in Paris in 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group said Tuesday it has opened three new Paris Baguette bakery stores in France's capital city of Paris this year, as it eyes expansion in the European country.
The company said it opened two new stores in the business area of La Defense, 3 kilometers west of Paris, earlier this year and one store in the Montparnasse area inside Paris.
Its Montparnasse store, which opened Tuesday, can accommodate up to 67 seats and boasts a large "Grab and Go" section to cater to nearby office workers and travelers through the Paris-Montparnasse train station, which is one of the largest train terminals in the city, it said.
"SPC will continue to expand business in France, focusing on key commercial districts," Christophe Laroze, COO of Paris Baguette France, said.
With the new store, SPC now operates five Paris Baguette stores in Paris since opening its first outlet there in 2014.
