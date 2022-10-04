Watchdog calls for improved status of foreign single parents raising Korean children
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The state human rights watchdog has called on the government to improve the status of residence for foreign single parents who are staying here raising their children of Korean nationality, officials said Tuesday.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made the recommendation to the justice minister in connection with a petition from a foreign woman who is rearing her Korean child born out of wedlock.
"The commission recommended the justice minister improve the status of stay for the foreign national ... so that she can get a stable job and receive social security benefits," the commission said.
She entered the nation on a language training visa (D-4-1) and gave birth to a child while dating a South Korean man. She did not marry him.
After her visa expired, she requested the immigration office to change her status to marriage immigration (F-6-2). The agency turned it down, because an F-6-2 visa is given to foreign spouses married to a Korean national. She was instead granted a visa for visiting or joining family (F-1).
She pleaded with the NHRC, claiming she has difficulty in bringing up her child with an F-1 visa that allows economic activities only in limited fields, such as language teaching, and should be renewed every two years.
The NHRC said a F-1 visa is for those seeking to live together with their family and is inappropriate for a single parent.
In addition, it is unreasonable for her to be excluded from various social security systems necessary for raising children, the commission added.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military