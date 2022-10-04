Jeju's 2021 tourism sales recover close to pre-COVID-19 levels
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The southern resort island of Jeju saw sales of its tourism industry expand more than 32 percent last year from the previous year nearly to pre-pandemic levels, officials said Tuesday.
Combined sales of the island's tourism industry came to an estimated 6.34 trillion won (US$4.43 billion) in 2021, up 32.3 percent from the previous year's 4.79 trillion won, the Jeju regional government said, citing data from Statistics Korea.
The 2021 figure is more than the corresponding annual sales of 5.7 trillion won recorded in 2017 and close to the 2018 sales of 6.8 trillion won, according to the regional government.
Of those in the tourism industry, restaurants saw their sales soar 56 percent to 1.39 trillion won in 2021 from a year earlier, while the combined sales of retailers jumped 44.1 percent on-year to 2.6 trillion won.
Other businesses boosted by the latest tourism recovery included sports and recreation facilities, accommodation businesses and the transportation sector, which posted growth of 23.8 percent, 13.1 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.
Jeju officials said the recovery is thanks to an influx of domestic tourists on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a plunge in demand for overseas tourism.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military