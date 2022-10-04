Police to question YouTuber on alleged charges of tailing Justice Minister Han
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Police summoned a political YouTuber on Tuesday for questioning over alleged charges that he had tailed Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon for nearly a month on the minister's way home from work, officials said.
The police summons follows a stalking complaint the justice minister's side filed last week, saying he has been followed for a month by a vehicle on his way home.
After analyzing CCTV and black box footage, police have identified a man affiliated with a political YouTube channel as the suspect, according to police officials. The YouTube channel is operated by those who previously worked for Open Mind TV, a progressive YouTube channel dealing with political issues.
Seoul Suseo Police Station issued the summons Tuesday shortly after questioning the complainant, officials said, without disclosing the date of the planned inquiry for the suspect.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military