Kia's Sept. sales rise 11 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Tuesday its sales rose 11 percent last month from a year earlier despite an extended chip shortage.
Kia sold a total of 249,146 vehicles in September, up from 224,357 units a year ago on robust overseas demand for its SUV models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 12 percent on-year to 40,009 units last month from 35,801, while exports were up 11 percent to 209,137 from 188,556 during the cited period on higher demand for the Sportage and Seltos SUVs, it said.
From January to September, sales climbed 2 percent to 2,171,274 autos from 2,128,410 units during the same period of last year.
Kia aims to sell 3.15 million vehicles globally this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military
-
Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military