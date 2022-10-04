S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 4, 2022
All News 16:36 October 04, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.331 3.382 -5.1
2-year TB 4.075 4.203 -12.8
3-year TB 4.081 4.186 -10.5
10-year TB 4.006 4.096 -9.0
2-year MSB 4.087 4.250 -16.3
3-year CB (AA-) 5.175 5.280 -10.5
91-day CD 3.280 3.240 +4.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon warns of 'resolute' response after N. Korea's IRBM launch