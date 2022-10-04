Ex-justice minister's wife granted 1-month prison suspension for treatment
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors decided Tuesday to temporarily release the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk from prison for a month to allow her to receive medical treatment for back problems.
Chung Kyung-sim, a former professor of Dongyang University, has been serving the term she got from the Supreme Court in January on charges including forging a presidential citation from her university and getting a false internship certificate to use for her daughter's admission to a medical school in 2013.
The charges against her also included financial misconduct in violation of the Financial Investment Services And Capital Markets Act.
After holding a meeting of its sentence suspension review board Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office decided to grant the request by Chung and suspend her imprisonment for one month.
Prosecutors initially rejected a suspension request filed by Chung in early August, saying she needs urgent medical operations for injuries she got from multiple falls inside the prison, including a ruptured disc. Chung filed another suspension request last month.
The couple is currently standing trial on a separate academic fraud case involving their son.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon warns of 'resolute' response after N. Korea's IRBM launch