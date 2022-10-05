(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected IRBM eastward: S. Korean military