Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile threatening both U.S., Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan; Guam within range (Kookmin Daily)

-- N.K. missile flies over Japan, threatens U.S. military bases in Guam (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires intermediate-range missile threatening Japan, Guam (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. conduct combined strike exercise in response to N.K. missile launch (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires yet another missile; this time farther than Guam (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Probe over 2020 death of fisheries official did not follow due procedures (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea fires missile over Japan, nears 'red line' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Over 68 pct of companies adopt business emergency plan amid uncertainty (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Late-night charges for taxicabs to change (Korea Economic Daily)

