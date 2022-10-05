(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 5)

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired an IRBM from Chakang province to the Pacific at a normal angle. It flew about 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles) at an altitude of 970 kilometers at Mach 17. The missile can strike not only U.S. Forces in Japan but also Guam, an air base for U.S. strategic assets. Buoyed by its nuclear weapons, North Korea is not afraid of the South Korea-U.S. joint drills or the joint anti-submarine exercise among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan anymore.