Consumer prices grow at slower pace for 2nd month in Sept.
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at a slower pace on-year for the second consecutive month in September, data showed Wednesday, in yet another sign that inflation may have peaked.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5.6 percent last month from a year earlier, slowing from a 5.7 percent rise in August, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
In July, consumer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost 24 years at 6.3 percent.
Consumer prices, meanwhile, continued to rise above 2 percent -- the central bank's inflation target over the medium term -- for the 18th straight month in September.
The slower growth came as global oil prices continued to lose ground.
Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, stood at US$90.95 per barrel on average in September, down 5.68 percent from the previous month, according to the Korea National Oil Corp. The oil prices were still up 18.32 percent from a year ago.
In August, South Korea's central bank revised its inflation outlook for 2022 from the previous 4.6 percent to 5.2 percent, which is the highest projection since it introduced the inflation target system in 1998.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military