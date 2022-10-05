S. Korea reelected as ICAO Council member
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected to the membership of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for another three-year term until 2025, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The country became an ICAO Council member state for the eighth consecutive term in the voting held at the ICAO's 41st general assembly in Montreal, Canada, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The council has 36 members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore.
ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and promotes the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.
