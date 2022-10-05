Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 05, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/13 Rain 40
Incheon 19/13 Rain 60
Suwon 20/14 Sunny 60
Cheongju 21/15 Sunny 60
Daejeon 21/13 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 60
Gangneung 16/12 Rain 80
Jeonju 21/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military