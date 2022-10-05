Gov't to adopt reservation system for nat'l parks
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The government said Wednesday that it will adopt a reservation system for national parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the peak autumn foliage season.
Twenty-seven major trails of the national parks across the country will adopt the timed entry system to prevent overloading of visitors, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official in charge of disaster management, during a regular briefing.
Kim said the government will also adopt a system to notify about tourist congestion at the parks, as the number of tourists peaks in October to enjoy the autumn foliage.
The move comes as 48 percent of the country's population have so far tested positive for the virus and the reinfection rate continues to rise. On Wednesday, the country reported 34,739 new COVID-19 infections.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
BTS' Jimin to release photo book next month
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military