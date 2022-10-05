Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCT 127 to showcase new single on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

All News 10:37 October 05, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group NCT 127 will appear on U.S. broadcaster ABC's "Good Morning America" next week to showcase its new single, the band's agency said Wednesday.

NCT will perform "2 Baddies," the title track of its fourth full-length album, during the famous U.S. talk show on Oct. 10 (U.S. time), SM Entertainment said.

It will be the band's second appearance on the show, with the latest one made in April 2019 to promote "Superhuman," the main song of its fourth EP.

The band's latest album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart after its release on Sept. 16.

The nine-member group is in the midst of its second world tour that includes concerts in North American cities, including Los Angeles and Newark, later this month.

A photo of K-pop boy group NCT 127, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NCT 127 #US show
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!