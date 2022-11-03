(LEAD) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without providing details immediately.
An informed source said the North appears to have fired what is presumed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile, with its presumed propellant and warhead apparently having been separated.
Japanese media reported that the missile flew over Japanese territory.
On Wednesday, North Korea launched a barrage of missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 3 SRBMs toward East Sea, one flying over NLL: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS