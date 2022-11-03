(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with more throughout with latest launch; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected what is presumed to be an ICBM launch from the Suan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 a.m. and the firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province from around 8:39 a.m.
The provocations came a day after the North shot more than two dozen missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The North is seen as demonstrating its firepower in protest against this week's combined air drills of South Korea and the United States.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr.
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS