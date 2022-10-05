Familiar faces out as Bears, Lions both miss KBO postseason

They just didn't get enough support from the homegrown core. Left-hander Baek Jung-hyun, who enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021 with a 14-5 record and a 2.63 ERA, crashed down to Earth with a 4-13 mark and a 5.26 ERA. Outfielder Koo Ja-wook, who has battled injuries all year, has put up his worst numbers across the board, with only four home runs and 35 RBIs in 95 games. Oh, who has a 3.44 ERA, will almost certainly finish with his worst ERA in the KBO in 12 years.