USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier will be redeployed to the waters east of South Korea in a show of the allies' readiness to deal with North Korea's provocation, Seoul's military said.
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier left the waters following a joint naval exercise also involving Japan last week. But it will return to the high seas of the East Sea in response to the North's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) Tuesday that flew over Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It said it is "very unusual" for a U.S. aircraft carrier to be redeployed so soon around the peninsula.
(END)
