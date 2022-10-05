Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 491 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:24 October 05, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 491 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 280,126, the defense ministry said.

The new cases were comprised of 371 from the Army, 53 from the Air Force, 25 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 24 from the Navy.

There were also 12 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 1,424 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a screening center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!