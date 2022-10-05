KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 21,900 UP 200
Daewoong 20,450 DN 550
Boryung 9,950 DN 400
TaekwangInd 707,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,910 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,500 DN 6,000
Shinsegae 236,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,300 DN 300
LG Corp. 75,100 DN 1,200
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 86,600 DN 5,400
HITEJINRO 25,800 DN 1,050
Meritz Insurance 29,650 DN 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 0
ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 400
Yuhan 54,000 DN 200
SLCORP 31,900 DN 1,050
LX INT 41,750 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 11,150 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,475 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,100 DN 450
DOOSAN 77,200 DN 2,800
DL 58,200 DN 300
ORION Holdings 14,600 DN 300
KCC 244,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 55,700 DN 2,300
Daesang 21,850 0
SKNetworks 4,025 UP 5
AmoreG 25,950 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 177,000 DN 2,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,000 DN 2,200
Asiana Airlines 11,250 DN 550
COWAY 55,200 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,700 DN 3,400
IBK 9,760 UP 40
DONGSUH 20,200 DN 400
SamsungEng 23,850 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,635 DN 180
