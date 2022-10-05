KAL 21,900 UP 200

Daewoong 20,450 DN 550

Boryung 9,950 DN 400

TaekwangInd 707,000 DN 13,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,910 DN 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 147,500 DN 6,000

Shinsegae 236,000 UP 6,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 29,300 DN 300

LG Corp. 75,100 DN 1,200

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 86,600 DN 5,400

HITEJINRO 25,800 DN 1,050

Meritz Insurance 29,650 DN 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 0

ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 400

Yuhan 54,000 DN 200

SLCORP 31,900 DN 1,050

LX INT 41,750 UP 550

DongkukStlMill 11,150 DN 300

TaihanElecWire 1,475 DN 10

Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,100 DN 450

DOOSAN 77,200 DN 2,800

DL 58,200 DN 300

ORION Holdings 14,600 DN 300

KCC 244,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 55,700 DN 2,300

Daesang 21,850 0

SKNetworks 4,025 UP 5

AmoreG 25,950 DN 650

HyundaiMtr 177,000 DN 2,500

ILJIN MATERIALS 51,000 DN 2,200

Asiana Airlines 11,250 DN 550

COWAY 55,200 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,700 DN 3,400

IBK 9,760 UP 40

DONGSUH 20,200 DN 400

SamsungEng 23,850 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 500

PanOcean 4,635 DN 180

(MORE)