KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 50
KT 35,900 DN 250
Handsome 25,400 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26300 DN1200
LOTTE TOUR 10,750 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,900 UP 250
KIA CORP. 71,100 DN 1,700
SK hynix 89,800 UP 3,600
Youngpoong 690,000 UP 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,150 UP 350
Kogas 35,150 UP 50
Hanwha 25,350 0
DB HiTek 39,000 DN 650
CJ 68,800 DN 1,900
Nongshim 298,000 UP 500
SGBC 39,850 DN 750
Hyosung 71,500 UP 1,100
LOTTE 38,900 UP 200
GCH Corp 16,100 DN 650
LotteChilsung 153,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,550 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 223,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 55,500 DN 400
SamsungElec 56,000 UP 800
NHIS 9,030 DN 20
DongwonInd 230,500 DN 2,000
LS 57,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119500 0
GC Corp 123,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 23,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 104,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,110 UP 80
SKC 85,200 DN 2,400
GS Retail 25,050 DN 350
Ottogi 461,000 0
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
Today in Korean history
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military