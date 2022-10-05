HANJINKAL 36,150 DN 3,350

MERITZ SECU 3,590 DN 85

HtlShilla 73,900 DN 600

Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 850

SamsungElecMech 117,000 0

Hanssem 41,650 DN 2,000

F&F 145,500 UP 3,000

KSOE 74,900 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,200 UP 1,750

MS IND 17,100 DN 450

OCI 94,700 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 49,700 UP 1,050

KorZinc 621,000 UP 24,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,350 DN 80

HyundaiMipoDock 104,500 DN 6,500

IS DONGSEO 30,250 DN 550

S-Oil 85,600 UP 2,000

LG Innotek 282,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,000 UP 2,500

HMM 18,100 DN 600

HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 DN 1,900

KumhoPetrochem 117,500 DN 2,000

Mobis 202,500 UP 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 62,000 DN 800

S-1 58,500 UP 100

ZINUS 33,700 DN 1,300

Hanchem 181,000 UP 5,000

DWS 45,200 DN 1,500

KEPCO 19,550 DN 300

SamsungSecu 31,250 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 8,540 DN 130

SKTelecom 50,900 0

HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 116,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,260 DN 65

Hanon Systems 7,990 DN 330

SK 200,000 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 20,300 DN 500

Kangwonland 23,700 DN 350

(MORE)