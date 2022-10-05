KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANJINKAL 36,150 DN 3,350
MERITZ SECU 3,590 DN 85
HtlShilla 73,900 DN 600
Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 117,000 0
Hanssem 41,650 DN 2,000
F&F 145,500 UP 3,000
KSOE 74,900 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,200 UP 1,750
MS IND 17,100 DN 450
OCI 94,700 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 49,700 UP 1,050
KorZinc 621,000 UP 24,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,350 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 104,500 DN 6,500
IS DONGSEO 30,250 DN 550
S-Oil 85,600 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 282,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,000 UP 2,500
HMM 18,100 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 DN 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 117,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 202,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 62,000 DN 800
S-1 58,500 UP 100
ZINUS 33,700 DN 1,300
Hanchem 181,000 UP 5,000
DWS 45,200 DN 1,500
KEPCO 19,550 DN 300
SamsungSecu 31,250 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,540 DN 130
SKTelecom 50,900 0
HyundaiElev 22,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 116,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,260 DN 65
Hanon Systems 7,990 DN 330
SK 200,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,300 DN 500
Kangwonland 23,700 DN 350
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military