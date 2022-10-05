KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 164,000 DN 12,500
Kakao 54,500 DN 1,400
NCsoft 346,500 DN 9,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 1,100
COSMAX 50,000 DN 400
KIWOOM 76,300 DN 1,100
DSME 19,350 DN 200
HDSINFRA 4,680 UP 20
DWEC 4,275 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 402,000 DN 2,000
KT&G 86,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 1,500
LG H&H 637,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 560,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 54,500 DN 2,400
LG Display 13,550 UP 1,150
Doosan Enerbility 14,250 DN 700
Doosanfc 29,400 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,150 DN 800
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 79,200 DN 1,500
Celltrion 171,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 19,700 UP 50
FOOSUNG 12,100 DN 400
KIH 48,100 UP 200
GS 43,450 DN 150
LIG Nex1 91,400 DN 3,600
Fila Holdings 29,950 DN 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,800 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 500
SK Innovation 156,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,250 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,080 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 104,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 26,650 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 46,500 UP 1,800
Hansae 13,650 DN 150
