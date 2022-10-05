NAVER 164,000 DN 12,500

Kakao 54,500 DN 1,400

NCsoft 346,500 DN 9,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 1,100

COSMAX 50,000 DN 400

KIWOOM 76,300 DN 1,100

DSME 19,350 DN 200

HDSINFRA 4,680 UP 20

DWEC 4,275 UP 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,150 DN 450

CJ CheilJedang 402,000 DN 2,000

KT&G 86,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 1,500

LG H&H 637,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 560,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 54,500 DN 2,400

LG Display 13,550 UP 1,150

Doosan Enerbility 14,250 DN 700

Doosanfc 29,400 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,150 DN 800

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 79,200 DN 1,500

Celltrion 171,500 DN 1,500

TKG Huchems 19,700 UP 50

FOOSUNG 12,100 DN 400

KIH 48,100 UP 200

GS 43,450 DN 150

LIG Nex1 91,400 DN 3,600

Fila Holdings 29,950 DN 350

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,800 DN 1,200

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 500

SK Innovation 156,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,250 UP 1,000

HANWHA LIFE 2,080 DN 45

AMOREPACIFIC 104,000 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 26,650 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 46,500 UP 1,800

Hansae 13,650 DN 150

(MORE)