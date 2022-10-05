Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 October 05, 2022

Youngone Corp 44,400 DN 800
CSWIND 64,300 UP 1,400
GKL 15,100 0
KOLON IND 43,600 DN 550
HanmiPharm 228,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 27,450 DN 450
Meritz Financial 20,800 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 6,190 UP 10
emart 83,700 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 37,450 DN 700
PIAM 32,950 UP 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 76,200 DN 2,200
DoubleUGames 45,950 UP 2,500
HL MANDO 45,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,200 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,900 UP 50
Netmarble 50,800 DN 2,800
KRAFTON 202,000 DN 12,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,300 UP 400
ORION 101,500 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,250 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 50
BGF Retail 166,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 91,000 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 10,650 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 266,000 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 315,500 DN 500
HANILCMT 11,450 DN 200
SKBS 79,000 DN 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 UP 100
KakaoBank 20,000 DN 350
HYBE 130,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 52,400 DN 2,800
LG Energy Solution 469,000 UP 24,500
DL E&C 35,600 DN 200
kakaopay 47,000 DN 2,350
K Car 13,700 DN 300
SKSQUARE 38,850 UP 750
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!