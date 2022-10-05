Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Biden sends letter to Yoon expressing willingness for talks on IRA

All News 15:47 October 05, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter to President Yoon Suk-yeol expressing his willingness to continue frank and open-minded talks on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a presidential official said Wednesday.

Biden also said in the letter the previous day that he is well aware of Yoon's concerns about the IRA, the official told reporters.

The IRA gives tax credits only to electric vehicles assembled in North America, raising concerns it will act as a significant trade barrier for Korean carmakers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (C) talks with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) after attending the seventh replenishment conference of the Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in New York, in this Sept. 21, 2022, file photo. On the right is South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. (Yonhap)

