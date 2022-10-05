S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 5, 2022
All News 16:49 October 05, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.415 3.331 +8.4
2-year TB 4.089 4.075 +1.4
3-year TB 4.157 4.081 +7.6
10-year TB 4.102 4.006 +9.6
2-year MSB 4.154 4.087 +6.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.242 5.175 +6.7
91-day CD 3.320 3.280 +4.0
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military