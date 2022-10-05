Yoon, Kishida to hold phone talks following N. Korean missile launch
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to hold phone talks this week, Yoon's office said Wednesday amid tensions caused by North Korea's recent intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch.
The phone conversation is set to take place Thursday, two days after the recalcitrant regime fired the missile over Japan to fall into the Pacific, marking its first launch of an IRBM in eight months.
Yoon and Kishida are expected to discuss joint responses to evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have recently been stepping up security coordination amid growing concerns that Pyongyang could further ratchet up tensions through what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party files complaint accusing MBC of misreporting Yoon's hot mic incident
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Opposition-controlled National Assembly passes no-confidence motion against FM
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
S. Korean F-15K fighter fires 2 JADAM precision bombs in response to N.K. missile launch
-
Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
N. Korea likely to stage ICBM, nuclear tests in near future: U.S. experts
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military